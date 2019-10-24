CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission has announced plans for an upcoming indoor sports complex.
At a meeting Tuesday, the commission voted to send out requests for proposal for a 4.1-acre complex at the site of the former America's Best Inns and Suites, which the town recently purchased. The complex will primarily focus on basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer.
Proposals are due Nov. 26, with the developer to initially sign a 25-year lease with the option of two five-year extensions. The town will own the property, but the developer will pay property taxes.
This story will be updated.
This story has been updated to correct the types of sports that the complex will primarily host.
