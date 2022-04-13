CLARKSVILLE — “Thunder Over Louisville” is just over a week away, and the Clarksville Police Department is releasing details about which roads in South Clarksville will be closing for the annual event.
Clarksville Assistant Police Chief David Kirby says Clarksville Police will control all the roadways South from South Clark Boulevard to the river, from Main Street to South Sherwood Avenue.
The following intersections will be closed at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 23:
• South Clark Boulevard & Winbourne Avenue
• South Clark Boulevard & Beckett Street
• South Clark Boulevard & Montgomery Avenue
• Montgomery Avenue & Virginia Avenue
• Montgomery Avenue & Sherwood Avenue
• Riverside Drive & Main Street
• South Clark Boulevard & Sherwood Avenue
• Marriott Drive & Montgomery Avenue
• Harrison Avenue & Bailey Avenue
• Winbourne Avenue & Riverside Drive
• Emery Crossing Road & Summer Place
The following intersection will be closed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23rd:
South Clark Boulevard and Main Street
The only access point for residents and their guests will be the intersection of Montgomery Ave and South Clark Blvd after noon.
To pass through police checkpoints, residents will need to present a photo ID with their street address or a bill such as a wastewater or electric bill with their name and street address. If residents plan to have guests visit their home during “Thunder Over Louisville”, they will need to request a pass from the Clarksville Police Department by calling (812) 288-7151 and dialing extension 306.
Around 9 p.m. (before the fireworks) Clarksville Police will deny access to the South end of town to prepare all lanes to become one-way exiting the south end to Brown's Station Way and Stansifer to US 31 North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.