CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission has approved a plan recommending roughly $16 million in renovations around Brown’s Station Way, which they say will improve safety and connectivity for residents.
At its regular meeting last week, the commission voted 3-2 in favor of approving the Brown’s Station Way Master Plan, a study conducted by engineering firm Clark Dietz.
The plan includes “a series of transportation and urban design recommendations that address function and create a sense of place,” according to a news release.
Members A.D. Stonecipher, Ryan Ramsey and Mike Mustain voted for the plan; members John Gilkey and Bob McEwen were against. Stonecipher, Ramsey, Mustain and Gilkey also serve as Clarksville Town Council members.
“I believe this is a win for public safety, property values and parks that positions Clarksville as a regional destination for outdoor tourism and economic growth,” Stonecipher, redevelopment commission president, said in the release.
“As we move forward with these initiatives, we will seek both budgetary prudence and further research in road design to protect the interests of both taxpayers and commuters.”
He later said in an interview that last week’s vote is just the first step in approving a framework for potential future projects over the next decade. This will allow them to move forward with conceptual design and request state and federal funding for the corridor.
“We’re many months away from finalizing the plan in terms of do we use roundabouts and how many, and how many lanes should be have,” he said. “So there’s plenty of room for both council members and commission members to take public feedback on those concerns.”
The Brown’s Station Way Corridor Study, conducted by Clark Dietz, was commissioned by Clarksville officials in 2019. It covers the roadway between Randolph Avenue and Silver Creek and includes the recommendations such as a “road diet” conversion — reducing the traffic lanes to one each way as opposed to the current two, lowering the speed limit to 35 from 45 and installing two single-lane roundabouts at Carter Avenue and Bowne Boulevard. Bordering the vehicle lanes would be a sidewalk and multi-use path, with a median in the center of the roadway.
The plan also includes rebuilding a pedestrian bridge that was damaged during a fatal crash in January 2018 and converting the Lewis and Clark interchange to an “at-grade, signalized intersection.”
The road diet conversion comes after data from the Federal Highway Administration which found that such actions have reduced crashes in other areas by up to 47 percent.
Clark Dietz found through its study that between 2013 and 2018, there were 112 crashes within the corridor — 25 with injuries and five which were fatal.
Gilkey, who has expressed concern with the project for several months, showed that again last week with his “no” vote. He believes a large part of the plan could be executed for around $5 million — by adding deceleration and acceleration lanes around the entry point of the Clarksville Public Works facility on Brown’s Station Way instead of cutting lanes or reducing speed along the entire road, cutting the projected cost of the pedestrian walkway to $2 million from $3 million and applying $2 million to the Lewis and Clark interchange.
He added that while the portion just involving the reconstruction of the pedestrian bridge gained unanimous support at the redevelopment commission meeting, he feels that the proposed changes could make it unnecessary there.
“My personal concern is that if you take the road down to two lanes and you slow the road down to 35 miles per hour, it becomes equivalent to a street like Eastern Boulevard where we don’t need a $3 million walkway,” he said.
He further added that he’s heard nothing positive about the proposed changes from constituents.
“I have not heard any positive comments from the general public,” he said. “There is a lot of thought that they don’t see a need to take out two lanes or slow down what is obviously a major high speed thoroughfare through the community from the community going into louisville.
“And people are strongly opposed to the use of roundabouts.”
Stonecipher said nothing has been set in stone, and that there is room for changes within the cope of the plan.
“I certainly respect the dissenting opinion...about final design and final cost, and I’m fairly confident that going forward we’ll find plenty of room for compromise regarding those two concerns,” he said.
Stonecipher said his main concern is making sure the council and commission are responsible in terms of cost, which will be phased in as the projects come to fruition over the next 10 years.
“We can’t afford to just bond out this project in its entirety today with all the other projects we have going on,” he said.
A meeting will be held Feb. 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Clarksville Town Hall, 2000 Broadway St., for the public to see a presentation of preliminary designs and share comments on the projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.