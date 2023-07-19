CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Town Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that changes zoning on land in the northern part of the town to allow industrial development, but the decision wasn't popular with some people in neighboring Sellersburg.
A landowner has expressed interest in using land at 6709 and 6905 Appleleaf Lane to build a warehouse and logistics center.
The council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to approve the zoning change in the area, with council members Ryan Ramsey, Karen Henderson, John Gilkey and Mike Mustain voting in favor. Council members A.D. Stonecipher, Jennifer Voignier and Tim Hauber voted against the zoning change.
The area was initially zoned residential (R-1) and the decision changes it to be zoned industrial (I-1.)
Those who voted in favor of the change said the proposed development would be positive for Clarksville, while Sellersburg residents who spoke out against it cited concerns including traffic and the destruction of green space in the area.
Stonecipher, who represents the district where the proposed development is located, said he questions whether rezoning the area for industrial use is the most desirable use of the land.
Voignier said she agrees with Stonecipher, and is concerned that the business could affect residential property values in the area.
"It's right next door. I honestly don't think it's the most desirable use of the land," she said. "I agree that residential would probably be a better use."
Town officials said the zoning change would benefit Clarksville in the long run, and the developers are working to make sure it doesn't bother anyone who lives nearby.
"First of all, it's privately owned property and as a private property owner, they should have every right to go through the process of rezoning if that's what they want to do," Mustain said. "The issue last night night was rezoning or not, it wasn't a development plan. That still has to come before the plan commission. The development plan was presented last night, even though they didn't have to. They have gone to great lengths to provide a buffer that is more than what is required."
Clayton Pace with Denton Floyd Real Estate Group presented the plan last night and said a traffic impact study was done on the area and that the goal is to keep trees and green space as part of the development.
"Speaking to Ryan (Ramsey) he said that while we appreciate the comments from the residents of Sellersburg, in the end they're elected to represent the residents of Clarksville, that's why they made the decision they did," said Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin. "With the jobs (made) and the economic impact of the facility, it's hard to not vote for the facility."
A number of Sellersburg residents, along with Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith, spoke at the meeting.
Sellersburg resident Vicki Allen said she's not happy with the council's decision.
"I'm not happy at all, I mean, they just don't talk enough about the the traffic," she said. "It's going to affect traffic on Highway 31, it's going to affect traffic on Highway 60."
Her friend Rhonda Gividen spoke at the meeting and said she's concerned about the proposed development as well.
Smith said Sellersburg isn't interested in becoming an industrial community and its town council needs to have a "serious conversation" about the future of Appleleaf Lane.
Smith said Sellersburg owns part of Appleleaf Lane, too.
"We are trying to look to our future, (highway) Exit 7 is a gateway for us," Smith said. "We are not an industrial community. We don't want to be an industrial community. We have a lot of industrial space here. We're looking for restaurants, things of that nature, to support the residents for the services they want to have. Not increase semi-truck traffic through one of our gateways."
