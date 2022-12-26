SOUTHERN INDIANA — Fire Departments from the City of New Albany and the Town of Clarksville are receiving and responding to calls from residents about activated carbon monoxide alarms and issues surrounding those alarms.
The calls have been from residents in the eastern portion of Clarksville.
The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents Saturday morning regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue. By noon, the number of calls had dropped and the department ended the emergency status about noon.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday the calls had begun and firefighters responded to a call of two residents in south Clarksville experiencing chest pains.
After that Clarksville Fire responded to nearly two dozen calls of residents experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide. At least four people were transported to local hospitals.
New Albany posted on its Facebook site a “carbon monoxide alert” saying:
“The New Albany Fire Department has been responding to an unusual amount of calls for Carbon Monoxide alarms being activated in the eastern portion of the city near Clarksville.
“Reports on this issue began early this morning around 6 a.m. in both Clarksville and New Albany.”
Both Clarksville and New Albany officials said they had alerted CenterPoint Energy, the provider for that area, to make them aware of the calls and enlist their help in figuring out the cause.
If a home was affected Saturday, the Clarksville Fire Department said it turned off the gas to the home, and sent residents to the homes of family or friends. If residents did not have a place to go, residents were sent to an emergency shelter at Clarksville Middle School.
There are several postings on social media from area residents saying that when their gas service was turned back on after their homes were cleared for carbon monoxide, their appliances – including furnaces – are not working.
“We are also very concerned for residents who may not even have a carbon monoxide detector in their home,” Skaggs said Saturday. “That’s why we are asking everyone in Clarksville to check on their neighbors to make sure they are aware of the issue, and that their CO detectors are operating correctly.”
Someone affected by carbon monoxide would experience symptoms such as chest pains, headache, fatigues, light-headedness, dizziness, nausea, or unconsciousness, fire officials said. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call 9-1-1 immediately.
