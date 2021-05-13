CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville has been named as one of three Indiana municipalities to be awarded a combined $1.4 million in EPA Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup grants.
The announcement was made Tuesday during a video news conference hosted by EPA region 5, which includes Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Clarksville will receive $800,000, and Bloomington and Union City $300,000 each.
Clarksville's award is planned for use in environmental assessment and cleanup of Brownfield areas around the riverfront and South Clarksville redevelopment areas.
"This is big for us," said A.D. Stonecipher, redevelopment commission president and town council member during the meeting. While Clarksville itself is smaller, with a population of just over 20,000, "within a 20-minute drive, we have 1.2-million residents on both sides of the river. And, like so many towns along the Ohio, we have a lot of deactivated land from peak industrialization of the 1960s."
This round of grant funds can be used by Clarksville both in identifying where cleanup mitigation is needed and in completing that cleanup.
Clarksville Redevelopment Director Nic Langford said after the meeting that the majority of funds will likely be used at two former industrial areas within what could one day be the 400-acre planned Origin Park.
This includes the former Graveyard Auto site at 1320 Emery Crossing and the Cab-Ex site in the flood plain of the Ohio River.
The sites each have unique cleanup requirements.
Graveyard Auto, a 10.3-acre salvage yard that operated from 1983 to 2016, has been found to have ground contaminated by metals and petroleum leaking from oil drums, according to a news release.
The 21-acre Cab-Ex site is a former waste disposal facility contaminated by heavy metals, volatile organic compounds and methane.
Scott Martin, executive director of River Heritage Conservancy, said the cleanup of the two areas is a necessary first step before the others leading to the 400-acre Origin Park.
"It's a great partnership we have with Clarksville and the EPA," he said.
Another priority site is a former transfer station that previously recycled ferrous and nonferrous materials within the Clarksville 100-year flood plain.
“The Town of Clarksville is ecstatic to receive this multipurpose grant from the EPA and we intend to use the funds to help clean up our riverfront on the mighty Ohio River for the enjoyment of all Clarksville, Southern Indiana, and Louisville residents,” said Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey in a news release.
“The EPA’s buy-in is just another indicator that Clarksville is moving in the right direction. I’d like to extend my sincerest gratitude to the EPA’s leadership and frontline team for believing in Clarksville and investing in our town.“
Stonecipher said the grant is expected to create at least 80 jobs and up to $16 million in economic impact over the next several years.
“It’s exciting to see these federal Brownfields funds coming to IN-09 and greater Indiana,” said Indiana District 9 Rep.Trey Hollingsworth in the news release. “These grants are taxpayer investments, enabling Bloomington and Clarksville to assess, clean up, and reuse contaminated properties, promoting the safety and growth of our communities.”
Including the three announced Thursday, Indiana has in total received 146 grants through the program's history, totaling $62 million. Of this, Clarksville has been awarded $1.24 million.
