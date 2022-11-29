CLARKSVILLE — The owner of William’s Bakery, one of the oldest establishments in Southern Indiana, said Tuesday the ongoing sewer project on Lincoln Drive is causing problems for his Clarksville business.
The Lincoln Drive project started in March and was to be completed in September. Clarksville is installing a new gravity system that will be easier to maintain and will hopefully lead to fewer service disruptions.
The project has been delayed due to complications the construction crews faced while digging to the necessary depths for the new system.
The construction has led to the road being torn up and making it a challenge to get to the bakery.
William’s Bakery, located at 1051 North Clark Blvd., has been in business for almost 120 years and has been through many projects, but the owner said the sewer construction has been the worst one in recent years.
“They tore up my driveway,” said Earnest Polston, William’s Bakery owner. “My parking lot is ripped up. Just last year I just had this sealed and had new lines, everything looked real nice until this all started.”
The mix of construction, inflation, prices of ingredients going up and shortages has caused the bakery’s business to be down about 30%, Polston said.
Customers have been having a hard time accessing the bakery, he said. But despite the difficulties to get to the bakery, many loyal customers are still finding a way.
“I’ve got the best customers in the world,” Polston said. “They come through this stuff (construction) and this washboard road and they still come.”
Polston added that there are not many people driving by due to the road closure.
“They (the town) said it was supposed to be done in September,” Polston said. “Well here we are almost in December, and they’re going to be longer than that.”
William’s Bakery and the neighboring houses have not been hooked up to the new sewer system yet, according to Polston.
Kevin Baity, Clarksville town manager, said the town has been trying to work with the bakery to meet a resolution.
“There has been some damage to his parking lot. We have communicated that to the contractor,” Baity said. “When the project is all said and done, we will be meeting with Mr. Polston to make a determination on how to repair his parking lot.”
Baity added that the town cannot help the bakery for being down 30%, but during the pandemic the bakery received a small business relief fund grant for COVID. Baity said the town does not have any funds available for loss of revenue.
“Most business insurance plans have a provision in them for loss of revenue to their business during certain circumstances,” Baity said. “I believe that we have communicated that to Mr. Polston.”
Despite all the complications, Polston will continue to run his bakery as long as he is able to.
“I am so blessed,” Polston said. “I’m blessed to have so many good friends and customers.”
