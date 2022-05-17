CLARKSVILLE — For the first time the Town of Clarksville will get its own downtown.
Officials broke ground on the downtown street grid in south Clarksville on Tuesday afternoon.
“We are following in the footsteps of several of our fellow Ohio River communities, including Louisville,” said Town Council member A.D. Stonecipher, “of turning the riverfront away from its 20th Century industrial path, toward a 21st Century livable, walkable community for the next generation.”
Work will start soon on the multi-million-dollar development that will boast more than 1,500 apartment units, a mixed-use retail and restaurant space, a 20-acre riverfront park, a full-service hotel with 150 rooms and 3,400 parking spaces.
“This is a very historic area in downtown in Clarksville, whether you realize it or not,” said Town Council member John Gilkey. “A lot has happened here and a lot will happen here.”
The development sits near the former Ashland Oil property and Ashland Park. It’s also in the area of the former Colgate-Palmolive plant.
The town has invested $30 million so far into the area. Some of the completed projects include Bolt+Tie and the Current812 project is under construction.
“This project we are breaking ground for today is a $5-million project,” Gilkey said, adding the town hopes it can acquire a READI grant for additional development in the area. “There’s a lot that’s going to happen on this site and breaking ground today is the first step.”
Town Council member Mike Mustain said the growth in the area will complement other growth across the region.
“(We are) getting out of our own way,” he said. “For so many years we stood in our own way of progress because we were hanging on to history. And now we figured out we can blend history with progress and do what we are doing here.”
