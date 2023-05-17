CLARKSVILLE — From Wednesday, May 31 through Tuesday, July 4, Clarksville’s Bubba’s 33 will partner with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for veterans.
For every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops. Donations will also be accepted for Homes For Our Troops at all locations and the goal for Bubba’s 33 is to raise $100,000 as a brand. One lucky Clarksville guest will win free burgers for a year, when they enter, in-person, at the restaurant.
Home For Our Troops is a nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for post 9-11 veterans, severely injured in the line of duty. The organization has completed more than 354 homes in 47 states with an additional 76 projects currently underway. To date, Bubba’s 33 and parent company, Texas Roadhouse, have raised more than $2 million to help build homes.
“Each year, we celebrate our nation’s heroes through our partnership with Homes For Our Troops,” said Managing Partner Mike Stockton. “We host motorcycle rides, donate a portion of annual gift card sales, and provide food to hundreds of volunteers at almost every new project Key Ceremony and Volunteer Day. We’re truly honored to support this incredible organization.”
Available through July 4 only, Bubba’s 33 Patriot Burger includes a BBQ burger, a signature beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise. Throughout these dates, guests are also invited to register to win a free burger, every week, for a year. See store for details.
Bubba's 33 is at 4631 Medical Plaza Way in Clarksville.
