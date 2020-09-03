CLARKSVILLE — A former railroad track in Clarksville has been transformed into a trail providing further connections between communities in Southern Indiana.
The Town of Clarksville presented a ribbon cutting Thursday morning for the completion of the town’s new Discovery Trail system. Gov. Eric Holcomb joined town officials at the trailhead along Eastern Boulevard to celebrate the opening of the 1.9-mile paved multi-use trail.
The $2 million trail was constructed on a abandoned CSX railroad corridor acquired by the town in 2018, and the town broke ground on the trail last year. It extends through Clarksville from Applegate Lane to Silver Creek. The trail connects at Silver Creek with the Ohio River Greenway to provide trail access to New Albany, Jeffersonville and Louisville.
A.D. Stonecipher, Clarksville town council member and redevelopment commission chairman, said the completion of the trail marks a “pivotal period for our region as we shed our industrial past for a more resilient and integrated future.”
Stonecipher said the trail was funded through partnership with state, municipal and local organizations. The project was funded from bond proceeds from the town’s tax increment financing (TIF) district, $840,800 from the state’s Next Level Trails program and $275,000 from SoIN Tourism.
Projects like Discovery Trail take communities to the "next level,” Holcomb said.
“A project like this that starts in the community and winds its way down to one of the most picturesque views of any river in any country — this was just exhibit A on how to do it,” he said.
Holcomb said Discovery Trail is one of the first projects in the Next Level Trails program to come to fruition.
“Not only will we be able to brag about this occurring in Clarksville, but we’ll be able to share that all over the state of Indiana,” he said. “This is a model. Ultimately, one day, I’d like people to be able to start in Gary, Ind. and be able to walk, bike, hike all the way on a trail to Clarksville, Ind. So that’s a lofty goal, but it’s going to happen because of projects like this.”
SoIN Tourism Director Jim Epperson said projects like the Discovery Trail add to the quality of life and quality of place in Southern Indiana for both visitors and residents.
“These types of projects will reap awards and benefits for years to come,” he said. “You have already seen and you will start to see more and more usage, and people who maybe didn’t have quite an understanding of what this kind of investment can mean will start to see how popular it is and what it does for the quality of life in Clarksville.”
Ryan Ramsey, president of Clarksville's town council, spoke of the significance of the “rails to trails” concept.
“Trails are taking off and continue to positively transform cities and towns,” he said. “More than ever before people are turning to the outdoors and searching for spaces close to home to be active and to create a healthier lifestyle. The Discovery Trail gives the residents of Clarksville the perfect space and opportunity to do just that.”
According to Stonecipher, the name of the trail was inspired by Clarksville’s connection with Lewis and Clark expedition.
It is a location that was “treasured for its beauty and strategic location” and a “location that today is reclaiming the beauty of its riverfront,” he said.
Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher said the trail will not only connect with the Ohio River Greenway and other trails and neighborhoods in Clarksville, but it will also connect with future Origin Park, a 600-acre park along the riverfront to be developed by River Heritage Conservancy.
The trail improves access in Clarksville to the Ohio River Greenway by 400 percent, Fisher said.
“A lot of people aren’t even familiar with the Greenway, but this trail will give them access to that and allow them to explore not only South Clarksville but also our neighboring communities in Southern Indiana,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.