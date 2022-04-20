CLARKSVILLE — In an early Earth Day celebration Wednesday, the Town of Clarksville gathered at the Town Municipal Center to plant one of the many trees being placed across the town.
Planting more trees is a part of Clarksville Town Council’s initiative that started two years ago to grow the town’s tree canopy.
Council president Ryan Ramsey said the town did an assessment that showed a need for more tree coverage in most of Clarksville’s districts.
“We found that in three of our five districts we’re really lagging behind national standards and what they should be,” Ramsey said.
A $10,000 grant from Duke Energy allowed the town to purchase 50 trees that are being planted in various areas of Clarksville.
Ramsey said that a variety of trees were selected for the project. A certified arborist recommended more than 12 different tree species, based on those that could provide the best coverage and those that have root systems that would not interfere with infrastructure.
To continue on with the town’s tree canopy initiative, Ramsey said the town plans to invest $10,000 to $15,000 in planting trees over the next several years.
“This is just the start of a very important program,” he said.
Since the initiative started, they have planted more than 100 mature trees around Clarksville, Ramsey said.
The trees will “help air quality, provide heat relief and improve the quality of life,” said Lisa Huber, Duke Energy’s government and community relations manager.
The trees have been planted in the town’s pocket parks, primarily in areas deemed hot spots, where heat is retained more due to dark building materials and lack of green space. These spots are where more tree coverage and less heat-absorptive pavement is needed, according to council vice president Karen Henderson.
Having more tree coverage around a property will also help to reduce energy costs, Huber said.
“Duke Energy’s always about promoting energy efficiency and ways that customers can save money on their energy bills so certainly there’s many things you can do around your house or your business properties to save on those costs,” she said.
Along with the government center, the newly planted trees can be seen in Gateway Park, along Discovery Trail and other areas in town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.