CLARKSVILLE – The Town of Clarksville is celebrating the completion of a new facility that will improve efficiency and service to Clarksville residents. Town officials hosted a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for the new Public Works facility at 3 Leuthart Drive, just off Brown Station way.
Several years ago, Clarksville performed a needs analysis for the Public Works Department. It quickly became apparent that the Town of Clarksville was growing, and that growth would not be slowing down any time soon. It was also clear that the current Public Works facility wasn’t large enough to handle that growth.
The decision was then made to construct a new facility that nearly doubles the square footage of the previous Public Works Facility. Construction on the project began in Winter 2020 and wrapped up in May 2022.
“Our entire department is excited to be moving into a top tier facility,” said Public Works Director Brad Cummings. “This new facility will allow us to better serve our residents and become an even more efficient department as a whole.”
The new facility is made up of seven new buildings totaling nearly 59,000 square feet. The old facility had just under 35,000 square feet.
Public Works crews now have use of nearly two dozen different bays for operations such as fabrication, painting, service bays, and covered storage.
Another important feature of the new facility is the addition of a large training room that can hold the entire public works staff at one time. At the previous facility, the meeting room was so small that multiple days and times had to be scheduled for training.
Town Council President Ryan Ramsey said the new facility will just make everything better for our hard-working staff.
“Time and time again, my fellow council members and I hear folks saying that Clarksville has the best Public Works Department in our area, and it’s true,” Ramsey said. “The spirit of Clarksville runs through these bays each and every day.”
Services handled by the Clarksville Public Works Department include:
• Sanitation collection
• Tree Debris Collection
• Leaf Collection
• Snowplow Routes
• Pothole Repairs
• Street Sweeper
• Managing Pedestrian Signals
• Sidewalk Maintenance
• Street Signs
• Pavement Markings
• Traffic Control Signals
• Maintaining Streetlights
• Pavement Maintenance/Repairs
• Animal Control
• Right of Way Maintenance
