CLARKSVILLE — In the coming weeks before Thanksgiving, we have a lot for which to be thankful, and veterans are high on the list.
Since 2016, the Town of Clarksville has been celebrating veterans from every branch of the U.S. military. Sunday's celebration was at Clarksville’s Veterans Place Memorial right behind Clarksville Town Hall, just a few days ahead of Veterans Day.
One of the main organizers of the event, Clarksville Councilman A.D. Stonecipher, was proud to host yet another celebration honoring and remembering all those who have served our country.
“We hope to continue to grow this in the years to come. We want this to become a regional celebration," he said.
Like so many other things, last year’s event had to be cancelled due to COVID, and that was one of the reasons why Stonecipher anticipated this year’s program so much.
The festival has a different theme each year.
“Our theme this year is Vietnam veterans,” Stonecipher said, and he was proud to feature the members of the military who would be honored. “This celebration is for those who served in Vietnam and are with us here today.”
Of course, there are countless others who were also celebrated, including all who were sent to Vietnam to fight and paid the ultimate price.
The celebration lasted about an hour. Once the crowd came inside the tent and had a chance to mingle for a while, everyone could tell that the event was about to begin.
Seconds before the opening trumpet calls, the crowd stopped talking and rose from their seats. As the sounds from the instrument filled the air, everyone was reminded of why they were gathered there.
The opening prayer was next, followed by the singing of the national anthem, official remarks and the pledge of allegiance.
President of the Clarksville Town Council, Ryan Ramsey, gave a moving speech to acknowledge our veterans. That carried over to the next portion of the celebration during which two members of the Clarksville Town Council recited a poem. Councilwoman Jennifer Voignier recited a poem called “Guard Duty,” which painted a realistic picture of warfare.
Councilwoman Karen Henderson read a poem written by Jim Olson entitled “November 3, 1970: The Day I Came Home from Vietnam,” which gave a glimpse into the thoughts and feelings of a group of veterans as they were flying back home.
The keynote speaker, state Rep. Rita Fleming, who flew into town that morning to pay her respects, reminded everyone in attendance that while the entire world was turned upside down during COVID there is a difference between inconvenience and sacrifice.
The pandemic has caused a great number of interruptions and inconveniences, but it was not a sacrifice such as those made by veterans who fought for freedom, she said. In her speech, she painted another vivid picture of the atrocities of war and what all those brave soldiers endured so that we could remain a free country.
In between other segments of the celebration, the Wax Factory Band from Louisville provided entertainment. They covered songs that were popular at the height of the Vietnam War during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Tracks included “Letter” by The Box Tops and “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Though the band’s usual setlist includes hit songs from the 1950s through contemporary times, they also performed “America the Beautiful” in honor of those who served our country.
After most of celebration had ended, participants helped themselves to light refreshments provided by Mission BBQ in Clarksville.
The ceremonies came to a close with the retiring of colors, the closing trumpet calls, and the flag retirement burning. The last of those was performed by Boy Scouts Troop No. 10 of Clarksville. A few American flags that could no longer serve as a symbol or an emblem of our country were saluted then gently lowered into the flames.
After the dignified, solemn vigil, the crowd departed in reverence, recalling those proud veterans in the crowd who stood during the “Armed Forces Medley,” who are considered the embodiment of American sacrifice and freedom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.