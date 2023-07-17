CLARKSVILLE - The crowds at the Chick-Fil-A in Clarksville are gone for now as the eatery has closed for renovations over the next few months.
The restaurant at 1320 Veterans Parkway is closed for renovations, which include a complete remodel.
"We hate to close and not be able to serve our customers but our store needs a new and upgraded look!," the location wrote on its Facebook page. "Currently looking at a 12 week shutdown but stay tuned on here, we will post a reopening date as soon as we know!"
The News and Tribune has reached out to Chick-Fil-A for comment.
Clarksville's Chick-Fil-A opened in July 2006 as part of new development that was being built on Veteran's Parkway. It's close to the Olive Garden and Staples office supply store that was built in the area around the same time.
There are two other Chick-Fil-A locations in Clark and Floyd counties.
New Albany's Chick-Fil-A, 2225 State Street, opened in March 2009 and was updated recently to help alleviate traffic in the parking lot that was brought on by the pandemic.
Jeffersonville's Chick-Fil-A opened in Jeffersonville Commons in January 2020.
