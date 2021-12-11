The Town of Clarksville is accepting donations for the American Red Cross, in support of tornado relief efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky and the surrounding areas.
Cash or checks made out to the American Red Cross may be dropped off at the Wastewater Drive-Thru behind Town Hall.
Residents may also donate with credit cards online at https://gofund.me/6e7b9f5b.
Donations of NEW clothing or other supplies may be dropped off in the lobby of Clarksville Town Hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
