CLARKSVILLE — A fundraising effort is underway to honor a real "Rosie the Riveter” who lived in Clarksville.
The Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to create a monument dedicated to Rose Will Monroe, who worked as a riveter during World War II and was featured as Rosie the Riveter in a film promoting war bonds. The installation will be located in Ashland Park along the Clarksville riverfront.
The commission aims to raise $40,000 by the end of March. If it reaches its goal, it will receive a matching grant through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program.
Lynn Lewis, president of the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission, said “there are so many wonderful stories to tell about Clarksville,” including Monroe’s story.
“Rosie the Riveter was of course an icon of World War II and women power and ‘can do’ spirit,” Lewis said.
The fundraising campaign kicked off at the beginning of March, which is Women’s History Month, and it will coincide with “Rosie the Riveter Day” on March 21.
“We are well on our way and hope that everyone will take part,” Lewis said. “We want everyone to be part of this celebration.”
The statue will be an interactive monument showing the iconic “We Can Do It!” poster showing a woman flexing her muscles while wearing a bandana and overalls. This version of Rosie the Riveter was created in 1943 by J. Walter Miller for Westinghouse Electric & Manufacturing Company’s recruiting efforts during the war.
The life-size statue will be made with a fiber glass shell and an internal steel framework. It will be able to "withstand the weather and the river,” and people will be able to pose with Rosie, Lewis said. It will be created by the Weber Group, a local construction company.
The character of Rosie the Riveter started off with a song of the same name by Kay Kyser, and in addition to the Westinghouse poster, Rosie was also featured in a Saturday Evening Post cover by Norman Rockwell.
Monroe was originally from Kentucky, and when she was widowed at age 22, she left the state with her two young children to seek employment. Like many women at the time, she joined the war effort.
She worked in an aircraft parts factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where she riveted B29 and B24 bombers. Actor Walter Pidgeon visited the plant and selected Monroe to star in a promotional film as Rosie the Riveter.
“We’ve looked long and hard for the film,” Lewis said. “We’ve talked to the United States (National) Archives, and we fear that’s it just degraded and does not exist any longer, but it was a film that was used a great deal during the war effort to showcase the women who stepped up.”
After the war, Monroe moved to Southern Indiana. She opened a beauty shop, worked as a taxi driver, got her pilot’s license and started her own construction company. In 1997, Monroe died at age 77 in Clarksville.
“Rosie in the war was an icon for American women, because American women stepped up to make the difference so the men could go and fight overseas,” Lewis said. “That spirit has lasted a great deal.”
Jim Kenney, member of the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission, said the commission has always been involved in projects such as preserving historic buildings, but it also aims to recognize “people and stories of Clarksville.”
“This is a very unique story, and we’re excited to tell it in a way that people can be proud of and have fun with.. it (can) be an art form here on our riverfront that people can come down and be interactive and have their pictures taken,” Kenney said. “I think it brings a lot of community pride.”
The installation will be situated along the Ohio River Greenway, which brings many pedestrians and cyclists, he said.
“I think this will be a place that people will stop as they’re visiting other places along the riverfront,” Kenney said.
Lewis recently received a picture of Monroe’s great-great-grandaughter from the child’s 1-year birthday party. Ellington Rose was born on her great-great grandmother’s 100th birthday. In the photo, the baby is dressed as Rosie the Riveter, and photos of Monroe are featured in the background.
Monroe's family has expressed support for the commission's effort to bring the Rosie statue to Clarksville, Lewis said.
This project is meant to celebrate not only Monroe and women’s efforts during the war, but also the empowerment of women in general, she said.
“I think we need to remember that today, women make an awful lot of difference in this world, and it’s not just in the war effort, it’s across the board, and we want to celebrate that,” Lewis said.
To donate to the crowdfunding campaign, go to www.patronicity.com/rosie.
