CLARKSVILLE — The community is remembering a beloved teacher who led a local school’s theater program for nearly 20 years.
Dan Bullington, the former theater director at Clarksville High School, died Saturday at age 63 after a battle with cancer. Emily Stewart, choral director at Clarksville High School, described Bullington as the “heart” of Clarksville’s arts program.
“He just made people feel good and made people laugh,” Stewart said. “So I truly don’t know how to put it into one sentence, but he was the heart of the arts program and gave so much heart to so many other facets of the community.”
Bullington, known as “Mr. B,” was diagnosed in August with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He and his family have received an outpouring of support from the community over the past months, and the high school’s January production of “Little Shop of Horrors” was dedicated to Bullington and raised money to help with his medical expenses.
Bullington was the “voice of the Generals” as he served as announcer for events such as football, baseball and basketball games.
Clarksville Community Schools Superintendent Tina Bennett said he played a pivotal role in the growth of the school’s theater program.
“We’re just praying for peace and comfort for his family and friends,” Bennett said. “Mr. B was taken from us far too soon.”
Bullington is survived by his wife, Nikki Bullington, who is the principal at Clarksville Middle School, and their 9-year-old son, Liam.
A celebration of life for Bullington is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9 in the Clarksville High School Theatre. According to Bennett, an honorary plaque in his memory will be dedicated in the auditorium.
Bullington had a “larger than life personality,” Bennett said.
“He was very passionate about what he did in regards to theater, and I think that impressed upon many students to also have a love and passion for theater,” she said.
Bullington pursued acting in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago before returning to Southern Indiana.
As Clarksville High School’s theater director, Bullington started small and continued to build over the years, and he “made the program what it is and influenced so many kids along the way,” Stewart said.
“It grew into a model program over the years,” she said. “And that was due to him, that was due to his drive. I don’t think people understand how many hours go into planning a show, whether you are the director, whether you are the set designer, the lighting designer, whatever it is — and he did it all. He did it all for a lot of years with some help here and there from parents and volunteers and other teachers.”
When Stewart started, they worked together on productions, and they “became partners in crime,” she said.
“We were yin and yang,” Stewart said. “We were polar opposites. We approached everything so differently. I am the type A planner, like OK, let’s figure this out, and he’d be like, oh, I have this idea that’s kind of abstract, and I’m trying to visualize how this would be, how we would get this done. And I’d be like, OK, so step one we do this, step two we do that, and by the end of the day it would be done.”
Trinity Linnig, a former Clarksville High School student who graduated in 2020, was involved in the theater program from middle school. In eighth grade, she auditioned for the show “Grease.”
“I prepared my song, and I was so nervous to come in and sing it,” she said. “But Mr. B looked at me afterward, and he was like, you are a future star.”
Linnig performed as an ensemble member in “Grease,” and she went on to perform in the theater program throughout high school. She said she was in a total of 13 shows with Bullington as the director, including numerous leading roles.
He made everyone feel special, she said.
“Anybody that you talk to who knew Mr. B will remember something he said to them to make them feel important,” Linnig said.
She remembers Bullington’s sense of humor in his theater classes. He was always trying to make people laugh, she said.
“You would walk in and he would be sitting there playing guitar, playing a song or putting on a talent show for everyone, and you’d walk in and he’s wearing a wig on his head,” Linnig said. “He would walk around carrying a prop sword. He was just so funny.”
Morgan Radlein, who graduated from Clarksville High School in 2017 is one of Bullington’s former theater students.
Radlein was involved in theater from eighth grade to her senior year, and Bullington was always there to support her. Her older sister, Peighton, was also involved with theater under his direction.
“He was very welcoming from the second we started, and it was a lot of joy,” she said. “There’s obviously a lot of stress involved with just being in show and having to put it on, but he always took it well, and at the end of the day, we were doing it for him.”
Bullington’s class was like “a break from school,” Radlein said, and she also enjoyed hearing his voice at games, she said.
“Everyone loved going to all the ballgames and hearing him announce all the games,” she said. “It was very comforting knowing he was there announcing everything, and he put his all into it.”
Her favorite musical she performed in under Bullington’s direction was “Man of La Mancha,” which she learned was one of his favorite shows that he had performed in himself as a student at Our Lady of Providence High School.
“I was very proud to be a part of that show, since it was his first and favorite,” she said.
Bullington helped bring out confidence that she needed “not just on stage but in life,” Radlein said.
Linnig’s favorite show under Bullington’s leadership was “Cinderella,” in which she played one of the evil stepsisters, and she also got the chance to perform alongside him in the show “Annie” at the Jeffersonville RiverStage.
She remembers how passionate Bullington was about the school’s theater productions, saying he would always cry during opening nights.
Bullington could be critical during rehearsals, but he always made it clear that he “just wanted you to be the best that you can be,” Linnig said.
Her 18th birthday took place during the COVID-19 shutdown, and when her mother threw a surprise birthday parade, Bullington was among the people who showed up.
“All my friends and family were there, and I was just so excited when I saw Mr. B,” Linnig said. “As soon as I saw Mr. B, I just started crying. He was just so important to me.”
Stewart said Bullington was her best friend.
“He and I spent more time together than we did our own families because we had so many hours of rehearsal, and there was one year that we had our planning period together and we had our lunch period together, so of course we ate and hung out together at that time too,” she said. “And then we’d hang out after school after rehearsal together too to talk about how rehearsal went. He was just very special to me.”
Bullington not only excelled behind the scenes, but he was also a “star” whenever he performed or announced for the Clarksville Generals, Stewart said.
“When he got on stage or when he got on the microphone for a game or whatever, he owned it,” she said. “It’s going to be hard going forward without him.”
For Linnig, Bullington has left a lasting impression, and her former teacher was one of the most important people in her life, she said.
“I just hope he knew how many people loved him,” she said.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, Bullington requested donations be made to Katelyn’s Place Psychology and Autism Services in New Albany. The agency, at 2676 Charlestown Road, has supported his son, Liam, according to Bullington’s obituary.
