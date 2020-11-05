CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Community Schools is switching to two weeks of district-wide remote learning due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19.
The corporation announced Wednesday that Clarksville Middle School would transition to two weeks of eLearning, but on Thursday, Clarksville Community Schools announced that Clarksville Elementary, Clarksville High School and Renaissance Academy will join the middle school in the remote learning period.
Remote learning began Thursday for the middle school and lasts through Nov. 17. Students at Clarksville Elementary, Clarksville High School and Renaissance Academy will begin eLearning starting Monday, Nov. 9, and they will return to school Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The decision was primarily driven by the number of staff quarantined due to pending COVID-19 tests or being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive, a news release said.
Scott Gardner, director of safety at Clarksville Community Schools, said school officials made the decision to switch the entire district to eLearning after looking at overall staffing at each school, but there hasn't been an increase in new COVID-19 cases in the district.
"There weren't any additional new cases, but as we looked at our staffing across the whole campus and to be able to consistently provide remote learning, we thought it was the best decision to have all students [learn remotely]," he said.
This week, the district announced that three individuals who were recently on the Clarksville Middle School campus tested positive for COVID-19, and close contacts had been notified.
Families of students can pick up free meals for students between noon and 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 and Monday, Nov. 16. at any of these locations: the front offices of Clarksville Middle School or Renaissance Academy, Door 11 of Clarksville High School or Clarksville Elementary's car rider drop-off circle.
Silver Creek Community School Corp. also announced Wednesday that some schools will be completing two weeks of eLearning due to staffing issues related to COVID-19. Silver Creek Primary School and Silver Creek Elementary are eLearning from Friday, Nov. 6 through Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.