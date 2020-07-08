CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Community Schools now have a re-entry plan addressing the district’s mask policies and social distancing protocols for the upcoming school year.
The school board unanimously approved the district’s reopening plan at a Tuesday night meeting. The plan has been sent out to families and posted on the district’s website.
The district is requiring all staff to wear face coverings when they are unable to maintain social distancing. The district is strongly recommending students wear masks at school, but masks are required on the bus.
“My hope is that parents will support what we are hoping will be the cultural norm until we have a vaccine for this pandemic,” Clarksville Superintendent Tina Bennett said. “I also do not want this to be something that would exclude our students from coming to school or that would be upsetting to our families, so we didn’t want to go to that extreme yet to require [masks].”
The school district will offer both traditional and virtual options for instruction in the school year ahead. The board recently approved the launch of the Indiana Gateway Digital Academy, a virtual school offering interactive lessons by certified teachers.
Bennett said the district has used guidelines from the Indiana Department of Education as a template for the reopening plan.
“We are focused on the safety of our schools,” she said. “We are going to be addressing the social distancing guidelines, reconfiguring our classrooms, reconfiguring how we’re serving students during lunch, how we’re entering the building, how we’re leaving the building.”
The district is asking students and staff to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms symptoms before going to school, and they may be sent home if they show one or more symptoms. Students and staff will be screened for COVID-19 on a random basis.
Large classes will be reorganized to allow for smaller groups, and large gatherings such as assemblies and field trips will be eliminated until further notice. Recess will be alternated so there are fewer students on the playground at the same time, and desks will be rearranged in classrooms to provide more space between students.
Visitors will be limited, but when anyone does visit one of the schools, a face mask must be worn. Thorough cleaning and sanitizing will take place regularly at the schools.
The district is working hard each day to “try to solve this dilemma that we’re in on how to provide the best education possible,” Bennett said.
“I feel like we’re doing everything that we can do,” she said. “We have invested a lot of funds and resources into addressing all the safety issues and concerns, and I hope our families feel equally satisfied with our re-entry plan as we do. It took us a while to develop it, and we did that in conjunction with the health department.”
Brian Allred, who was recently named the district’s assistant superintendent, is overseeing the virtual academy.
“It’s providing a great opportunity for our kids and parents and anyone who is just really concerned about coming back to the traditional brick and mortar with COVID,” he said.
The virtual academy model will prevent teachers at Clarksville schools from being overburdened by having to balance in-person and virtual instruction, according to Allred.
“It’s going to let our kids and our teachers here in the brick and mortar schools to be able to continue as they have, it lets our teachers do what they need to do, it’s not disrupting that sort of instructional model that’s going on,” he said.
The reopening plan is available at https://www.clarksvilleschools.org/reopening-plan/.
