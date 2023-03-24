CLARKSVILLE — The past week has been packed with activities for students at Clarksville Community Schools as they learn about wellness.
The district-wide Wellness Week included educational activities related to healthy behaviors ranging from fitness to mindfulness.
On Friday, activities included fitness exercises offered by the Clarksville Fire Department. Also Friday, Clarksville High School students participated in the type of activities that firefighters complete in their training, including pulling a dummy and crawling through a tunnel in firefighter gear.
