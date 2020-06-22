SOUTHERN INDIANA — The idea has been considered for years, but remaining concerns over COVID-19’s impact on in-person instruction “fast-tracked’ Clarksville Community Schools’ vision of opening a virtual academy.
The school board voted unanimously Friday night to launch the Indiana Gateway Digital Academy. The digital school will offer “interactive education in a structured online environment during traditional school hours taught by Indiana-certified teachers” according to a news release issued by CCS.
“We are proud to offer something entirely new to the area and to our families,” said Brian Alfred, who was approved during Friday’s meeting to transition from director of the Renaissance Academy to assistant superintendent of the school system.
The Indiana Gateway Digital Academy is different from eLearning because it will be staffed with its own set of teachers, allowing other instructors to “focus their attention on delivering education in the traditional brick and mortar setting” officials said in the news release.
“Virtual is different from eLearning in that virtual is much more interactive compared to eLearning,” board president Bill Wilson said.
“We want to provide as many options for parents that will fit their needs, especially given the pandemic.”
Other local school systems are looking at enhanced virtual options as they prepare for instruction to begin in late July.
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. announced earlier this month it will offer a virtual learning option for the 2020-21 academic year.
Students will be given an electronic device so they can live stream class instruction from home.
“This virtual option will follow the same curriculum as our in-person classes, allowing students to stay on pace with their peers,” said Brad Snyder, superintendent of the school system.
Snyder said it appears that schools will open on July 29, though he added plans can change.
“We are working to finalize details of what returning will look like and what changes will need to be made to keep everyone safe,” he said.
Greater Clark County Schools announced earlier this month the start of its Greater Clark Virtual Academy.
The optional program costs $50 per student, per semester. Students in grades 6-12 can use a “hybrid option” allowing them to take some classes in-person and some virtually.
“This is all about giving our families options,” Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said in a statement posted to the school system’s website.
He said the academy isn’t a replacement for traditional school or eLearning.
“However, we have had many families reach out to us and say they are not comfortable returning to school or that they have children that really thrive in the virtual classroom environment,” he said.
Once enrollment for Clarksville’s digital academy begins, information will be posted at the website www.clarksvilleschools.org.
