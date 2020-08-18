CLARKSVILLE — After two weeks of remote instruction, Clarksville Community Schools will return to in-person classes next week.
The district is set to bring students back to school Monday, Aug. 24. Students attended their first day of school in person a couple of weeks ago, but they have been participating in eLearning since Aug. 10.
Clarksville Community Schools' first student days took place Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 with a hybrid schedule — students with last names beginning with letters A through K attended Aug. 6, and the other half attended Aug. 7.
Clarksville Superintendent Tina Bennett said Monday's return is in accordance with the reopening goal the district previously planned a few weeks ago. The district also is offering a 100% virtual option for students with Indiana Gateway Digital Academy, its new online school.
Over the past few weeks, each school district in Clark and Floyd counties has reported positive COVID-19 cases since reopening. Clarksville Community Schools reported one positive COVID-19 case at the Clarksville High School campus — 17 people were quarantined as the district headed into the two weeks of remote learning, which were already scheduled before the positive case. There was no in-school COVID-19 transmission reported, according to Bennett.
"It's a constant task to keep up with ever-changing guidance, and we have been able to successfully do that in the past few weeks," she said. "We've made some adjustments to classroom assignments and seating charts in cafeteria spaces and buses. We've been in contact consistently with the health department, and I feel like we are ready to come back in a safe way. If a student were to test positive, we have all metrics in place for appropriate contact tracing."
Bennett said the district has a "solid" reopening plan, and she feels Clarksville schools are ready to welcome kids back to campus. Ninety-two percent of students will be attending in-person, and 8%, or 100 students, are attending the virtual academy.
The Indiana Gateway Digital Academy remains for enrollment for families who are not comfortable sending kids back to school in person, she said.
She has been pleased with the past few weeks of eLearning. The virtual learning was scheduled in July as an adjustment to the district's reopening plan, and it allowed the district to delay its full return to in-person instruction without adjusting its calendar. The eLearning is separate from the virtual education for those enrolled in the digital academy.
"The remote learning has gone very well based on feedback we've received from principals, teachers and parents who have communicated with us," Bennett said.
"It’s very taxing and very challenging on our teachers to do that, and it's challenging on parents as well. The overall level of engagement and rigor is at a much higher level than in spring — I think that's probably true statewide. We have had opportunities to learn and prepare, whereas we were just thrust into that in early March."
Bennett emphasizes the need for families to follow safety protocols and screen kids for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school.
"I can't reiterate enough to parents that if a student is symptomatic or if a child has been tested for COVID-19 and not received results, do not send them to school," she said. "We're asking them to continue to work with us and help screen students before they come to school."
Bennett said she was excited to see students back in school on the first two days earlier this month.
"You can’t see kids smiling behind the mask, but you can see their eyes," she said. "Having walked through the buildings, the compliance was amazing from student and staff in regards to what we're asking from them in terms of social distancing, wearing masks and utilizing disinfecting protocols. It was nice to see kids back on campus."
Brian Allred, assistant superintendent for Clarksville Community Schools, said he is looking forward to getting students back to campus, and he is happy with the efforts of staff members in school buildings to implement sanitation measures and social distancing.
"All of our plans are being vetted and approved by the health department, and we've not just slapped something together and said let's go with it — we've put a lot of time and thought with the guidelines, and we've really had conversations with the health department making sure we're doing what's right," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.