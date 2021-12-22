CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to raise sewer rates for utility customers.
The vote in favor the increase means wastewater prices will go up over the next three years, increasing by 3 percent in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Stormwater rates will remain the same.
Town Manager Kevin Baity said a financial study unveiled last month showed the rates needed to go up to pay for the operation of the service, planned improvement projects and existing loans.
“The resulting finds indicated there's a need to increase rates and charges to properly operate the system, cover debt obligations and provide for capital improvement projects,” Baity said.
The council also voted to table a possible decision on a vaccine policy for employees until the next meeting, which will be on Jan. 4.
If passed, the policy would be in-compliance with OSHA. Employees would have the choice to get the COVID vaccine or be subjected to weekly COVID testing and masking at work. The federal rule requires employees to be in compliance with the policy on Jan. 10.
Council persons voted five-to-one to table the measure, with member John Gilkey voting against it.
