CLARKSVILLE — Digital display signs may soon look different in Clarksville.
The Town Council approved an ordinance modifying sign regulations. That means residents could see larger digital displays on digital signs with fuel prices at the gas station.
Town Council Member Mike Mustain said at Tuesday's town council meeting that Clarksville will be similar to other places in Southern Indiana due to this amendment.
"This is literalizing the sign regulations to the extent where it brings us more in line with and current with the current standards of signs throughout our community and others," he said.
The Town Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.
As it's written, the ordinance changes some things about sign types in the city.
It's an amendment to the content-neutral sign ordinance adopted in February 2019.
That ordinance highly limited digital signs in size and in what could be displayed. For example, under the original ordinance only small, digital displays were permitted, like those showing temperature or gas prices. Only a small portion of the sign could have those displays.
For monumental signs, electronic displays can be increased from 15% up to 70%, with a waiver approved by the planning director. These displays are no longer limited to just numeric characters and full digital displays are permitted.
Multi-tenant monument signs will have the display increased to 42 feet and no longer be limited to just numeric characters.
Pole signs would be able to have electronic displays increased to 35% when approved, displays will be no longer limited to digital characters and full digital display would be permitted.
For marquee signs, electronic display will still be limited to 15%, but no longer restricted to numeric characters only.
All restrictions on brightness, autodimming and limitations on these signs set in 2019 will remain.
Clarksville's Plan Commission voted 5-1-0 at a public hearing Feb, 2 to recommend this change to Town Council with a favorable recommendation.
