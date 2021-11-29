CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Town Council plans to vote on an ordinance that would bring the town's Park and Recreation Department under the authority of the council.
If the ordinance is approved, the superintendent of the parks department, currently BJ Nelson-Lynton, will be required to report directly to the town manager, Kevin Baity, instead of the Parks and Recreation Board.
Baity said that the department is the last one in the town to be brought underneath the oversight of the council, so this transition of authority is not new to the town. He gave the example of the Wastewater Department that moved under the town's authority from the clerk treasurer in 2017.
"In 2016, when the council decided to implement a town manager/council form of government, a lot of various department who had been kind of out on their own were brought underneath the umbrella of the town council," Baity said.
Along with the change in who oversees day-to-day operations, the ordinance states that the town manager will have the authority to remove, substitute and appoint the supervisors, directors and chiefs for the departments under the town's authority.
According to Baity, nothing will change in regards to the employment of the current superintendent position.
"No changes will be noticed in the public. No changes in the operation. It's just an internal reorganization," Baity said.
According to Baity, a board similar to the current parks board will still exist because it is required to have a committee or board to apply for certain grants and take part in certain state programs.
Baity said that there has been some questioning on social media as to the intent of the ordinance, but he said the only intent is to change who the parks department reports to.
The council was set to vote on the ordinance on Nov. 23 at a special meeting that was cancelled. Baity said that the ordinance should appear on the agenda for the next council meeting on Dec. 7.
