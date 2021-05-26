CLARKSVILLE — With Memorial Day weekend just days away, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has made the difficult decision to delay the opening of Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center, according to a news release. The aquatic center was scheduled to open for the season this Saturday, May 29th.
During recent preparations to open the aquatic center for the season, our maintenance staff discovered some mechanical issues with the aquatic center pump systems Without these pumps in operation, we will be unable to operate the aquatic center properly and provide a great experience for our visitors.
Repairs are already underway and we hope to have Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center open as soon as possible. We will continue to monitor the repairs progress, and we will post any updates on our website (www.clarksvillecove.com) and social media channels. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we look forward to helping our residents enjoy another great summer at Clarksville Cove.
