CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center will open for the first time this season Thursday, June 3.
Repairs to the pump systems supporting the main pool and splash pads have been completed, but the pumps servicing the tube and body slides are still under repair.
With the slides temporarily out of service, Clarksville Cove will open with a discounted admission rate of $6 per person. Once the slides are repaired, the admission price will return to the normal rate of $8 per person.
The Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that its maintenance staff is working diligently to get the slides back into operation.
On May 26, the delay in opening of the facility was announced. The opening had been scheduled for Saturday, May 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.