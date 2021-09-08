CLARKSVILLE — The new owner of adult business Theatair X faces a new challenge in reopening after a request for an annual license was denied Tuesday night by the Clarksville building commissioner, the town's letter stating in part that the application materials were incomplete.
The denial came shortly after Clarksville Ministries, LLC, the company that has for several weeks been moving toward reopening a revised version of the business on U.S. 31 in Clarksville, was issued a temporary license by the town, under a federal judge's order.
According to the denial letter, the annual license was not granted due to the owner not having provided a complete diagram of the entire interior of the building. The application materials also included information on only one employee; under Clarksville code, there must be a manager on duty at each of the two manager's stations in the building at any point when there is a customer in the store.
"The interior of the premises shall be configured in such a manner that there is an unobstructed view from the manager's station of every area of the premises which any patron is permitted access for any purpose, excluding restrooms," according to the town code cited in the letter, which goes on to add that this could be reconfigured to be in compliance by relocating a manager's station.
The denial for the annual business license — which then made the temporary license void — came shortly before the Clarksville Town Council meeting in which board members voted on updates to language in the zoning code. For an adult business to receive a license, it now must be located at least 750 feet from certain other types of developments, rather than the 500 feet the previous language called for. This means that a small portion of the Theatair X building, although not the entire property, is now not in compliance with the updated code since it is within 750 feet of Clarksville Lofts, renovated in 2019 from a former motel.
If the business had been operating with an annual license before the zoning change, it would be allowed two years to make any needed adjustments before the zoning change affecting it. An exception in the code allows an existing business with a current annual license at the time of the change to file for a hardship extension after two years, if it has been unable to recoup the investment in the property.
The denial comes less than two weeks after Clarksville Ministries filed a federal lawsuit against the town, stating staff were not compliant in issuing a temporary license, which had been applied for Aug. 13. The new company had started the process of reopening the day after the previous owner, Midwest Entertainment Ventures, Inc. (MEV) closed the doors when a Clark County judge ruled it would lose its license for one year. The ruling was not yet final and MEV held a provision license when it closed.
The Clarksville building commissioner had revoked Theatair X's license in 2019, following multiple zoning code violations including sex on the property and a license suspension within the past year. MEV appealed the revocation to the town council, which upheld the decision. The business then took it to court, but dropped the case last week.
Following the federal suit filed by Clarksville Ministries, town representatives informed Clarksville Ministries of the deficiencies in its application. After an oral argument Friday in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana, Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled that the town must issue the temporary license if the business owner submitted all required pieces to apply, which at that time included only one employee necessary for the temporary license.
