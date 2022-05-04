CLARKSVILLE — As the Kentucky Derby approaches, Clarksville students enthusiastically cheered on their peers as the students ran in a pretend horse race inspired by the Louisville tradition.
On Wednesday, students in Clarksville Elementary School’s preschool program raced each other outside the school during the Clarksville Preschool Derby. The kids wore jockey hats and carried paper horse heads attached to sticks.
Deanna Horvath, a preschool teacher at Clarksville Elementary, said the preschool derby is “such a good experience for the kids,” and the students have been looking forward to it for several weeks.
“Some of the kids have no idea what the Derby means, so we’ve been talking about what the Derby means to them and what the Derby looks like,” she said. "We’ve been watching videos and learning about how they picked the horses for the Derby.”
The classes have been learning about the Kentucky Derby for several weeks and engaging in various activities leading up to the preschool derby. The kids colored and named their own horses with names ranging from “Sonic the Hedgehog” to “Blue Hamburger.”
“So we talked about how the owners of the horses come up with the names and how that goes,” she said. “We let them think about it for a couple days, and then we got to do our horses. They come up with the horses’ names all on their own. They’re very creative. Some of them are very spur of the moment names, and some of them they really put time into thinking about it.”
