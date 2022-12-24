CLARKSVILLE – The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents this morning regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. By noon, the number of calls had dropped and the department ended the emergency status.
The issue was so severe that an emergency command center had been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters.
Around 3 a.m. this morning firefighters responded to a call of two residents in south Clarksville experiencing chest pains. Since that time, Clarksville Fire responded to nearly two dozen calls of residents experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide. At least four people were transported to local hospitals.
Although Clarksville Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of today’s carbon monoxide issues, Skaggs says the number of calls related to this incident have dropped dramatically as of noon. As a result, the department returned to normal operations.
The Clarksville Fire Department will return to emergency operations if needed. Residents are still encouraged to check to make sure their carbon monoxide detectors are operating, and check on their neighbors.
“We are also very concerned for residents who may not even have a carbon monoxide detector in their home,” said Skaggs. “That’s why we are asking everyone in Clarksville to check on their neighbors to make sure they are aware of the issue, and that their CO detectors are operating correctly.”
Skaggs says someone affected by carbon monoxide would experience symptoms such as chest pains, headache, fatigues, light-headedness, dizziness, nausea, or unconsciousness.
Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call 9-1-1 immediately. If a home is affected, the Clarksville Fire Department is turning off the gas to the home, and sending residents to the homes of family or friends. If residents do not have a place to go, residents are being sent to an emergency shelter at Clarksville Middle School.
The Clarksville emergency command center will continue to monitor the situation and update the news media as new information is available.
