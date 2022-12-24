Weather Alert

...Sub-Zero Wind Chills Expected into the Mid-Afternoon and again Tonight into Christmas Morning... Temperatures are gradually warming this afternoon, but sub zero wind chills will continue to be possible over the next few hours. Then, overnight lows in the single digits as well as sub zero wind chills as low as -9 degrees are expected late tonight into early Christmas morning. Use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.