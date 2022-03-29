CLARKSVILLE — An effort to honor Clarksville’s own Rosie the Riveter has exceeded its goal of $40,000 with the help of community members.
Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission’s campaign to raise funds to implement a Rosie the Riveter statue along the river at Ashland Park had reached nearly $80,000 as of Tuesday. The final day for the commission to raise funds is March 31.
Pat Harrison, a New Albany real estate agent, contributed $10,000 to the campaign fund last week.
Harrison has been deeply involved in the Southern Indiana community for many years, in a variety of aspects. While she is largely involved in the New Albany community, Harrison said she thought it was a good time to contribute to other nearby communities.
Throughout Southern Indiana, Harrison has met many empowered women that she has made an effort to bring together. By contributing to this statue, Harrison hopes that it will help encourage women.
In her life, Harrison has seen many women be overlooked, including her mother. She talked about how smart her mother was, from her ability to do a market analysis of her own neighborhood to get her taxes lowered to having to translate everything to Polish from English for her family.
Though she saw her mother as powerful, Harrison said that her mother was never recognized for it. By helping bring this statue to fruition, she hopes that it will encourage “more Rosies,” especially knowing how women are still often overlooked.
The statue will honor Rose Will Monroe, a Kentucky native who moved to Clarksville and worked as a riveter. She was chosen to appear in a documentary that promoted war bonds during World War II.
Historic commission member Jim Kenney said that Clarksville’s Rose was one of several who helped to shape the iconic Rosie the Riveter who is so well-known today.
The campaign had giving levels from $25 to $10,000. Other big donors included SoIN Tourism, Friends of the Greenway, Samtec and Duke Energy.
Kenney said that they have been just as excited about each donation they have received, regardless of its size.
“It’s very exciting to see people getting behind an idea that will help tell stories of our past as well as being a very beautiful thing that can be on our riverfront,” Kenney said.
Now that the commission has raised over $40,000 for the project, it will be matched by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
With the extra funds, Kenney said they are hoping to add some things to the project that they had left out initially due to cost.
He said the commission next plans to sit down with the Weber Group, which is creating and installing the statue, to discuss what enhancements are possible with the extra funds.
“We want the community and our donors to see something truly special and well done on the riverfront. Something that not only tells a story of our past, but will be a highly visited addition to our community’s riverfront,” Kenney said.
