The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its annual Touch-A-Truck event Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
New this year is "Quiet 30" from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a sensory-friendly 30 minutes without flashing lights or loud, disturbing noises to accommodate visitors who may find such things unsettling.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Touch-A-Truck has become an annual summer/fall tradition for the residents of Clarksville. The program has provided kids with the opportunity to observe the cool vehicles on the road. Children will be able to explore vehicles of all kinds and meet the people who help to construct, protect, and serve Clarksville and the surrounding areas at this free event.
Touch-A-Truck is a one-of-a-kind experience for kids to get up close and personal with a variety of vehicles, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation, and delivery vehicles — all in one spot.
Following Touch-A-Truck the final Movie in the Park of the Summer, "Encanto" will begin at 7:30 p.m., allowing everyone to meet their curfews and bedtimes.
Other events planned in August:
Fire House Fun Day
For Firehouse Fun Day, Clarksville Parks and Recreation and Clarksville Fire Department are teaming up for a fun-filled day on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clarksville Fire Department.
Kids ages 5 to 12 will be able to check out fire equipment, tour a fire station, meet some local firefighters, and more at the event, but don't forget to bring bathing suits because one of the fire engines will be transformed into a large sprinkler for the kids to run through.
This fantastic Firehouse Fun Day requires advance registration for children by Wednesday, Aug. 3. There are only 100 spots, so space is limited. Register your youngster by going to Clarksvilleparks.com or 812-283-5313.
Community Yard Sale
The annual Clarksville Community Yard Sale will be Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Park. Free to shop, $20 rental fee per booth space which includes two parking spots at the Little League Park's parking lot (one spot for your booth and one spot to park your car by your booth). Vendors may purchase more than one spot. If you want to be near another vendor, please register together. Commercial and food vendors are not permitted. Tables and chairs are not provided, and the event will carry on rain or shine. Set-up for vendors begins at 7 a.m. Shoppers are not permitted until 8 a.m. and registration is now open.
