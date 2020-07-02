CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission has finalized the purchase of the former Marathon property and will be soliciting bids for development there.
On Thursday, the town announced the $3.8 million purchase of what was previously the Marathon Petroleum Company LP at 214 Center Street. The commission voted in October to move forward with the purchase, a move that furthers the visions set out in the 2015 South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan.
“This is an exciting day,” Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey said in a news release. “The Marathon property is the next key piece in our redevelopment of South Clarksville. Our town continues to make progress, exciting times certainly lie ahead. Clarksville is on the move and people are beginning to notice.”
The property, which was identified in the plans for this neighborhood, lies north of the flood wall and next to the ongoing mixed-use development along Woerner Avenue and revitalization of the former Colgate building as an Aloft Hotel.
“We are proud to take possession of the Marathon property,” said Clarksville Redevelopment Commission President A.D. Stonecipher in the news release.
“This area will one day welcome another generation of residents, guests, and entrepreneurs, who will enjoy destination living within direct access to The Falls, the Louisville skyline, the Ohio River Greenway, and a future world-class park by River Heritage Conservancy.”
Redevelopment of South Clarksville is expected to generate hundreds of new jobs, residential spaces and increase the town's tax revenue. The commission will soon be seeking bids to demolish the remaining structures there. More information on this process can be found at ww.townofclarksville.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.