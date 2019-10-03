CLARKSVILLE — Firefighters in Clarksville are working toward improving safety within the town, as well as strengthening relationships with the town council, by starting a political action committee.
Members of the Clarksville FirePAC, which include all 38 members of the Professional Firefighters of Clarksville IAFF Local 2594, began work last October to start the committee. Through a rigorous process, the membership has chosen five town council candidates to endorse and support this campaign season and will host a campaign event Friday at 5 at Ashland Park.
The overall goal, Clarksville FirePAC President Michael Blum said, is to support candidates who the firefighters believe have their best interest and the town's safety in mind.
"It's bipartisan — we have incumbents, we have challengers, we have Republicans, we have Democrats," he said. "It's very much who our [PAC] believes to be the best slate of people and it crosses every line you can think of."
Another reason for starting the PAC, Blum said, is to increase the amount of donations firefighters can give to candidates — the union itself can only give $2,000 overall in a calendar year. While the PAC is only limited by what it can raise by the membership, it's still regulated by strict reporting requirements. The name and address must be published of any member who gives $100 or more in a calendar year.
To select the candidates, all who were signed up to run in the May primary answered questionnaires and held on-camera interviews, which all members of the PAC watched before voting on who to support.
Questions included things such as how much the council member understood the innerworkings of the firefighters union and its relationship to the administration, their feelings on how firefighters should be compensated, taking into consideration in other similar unions and departments in the area in the area and why the PAC should support that particular candidate.
At the end, they selected the five candidates — two to receive 100 percent support, meaning the bulk of the funding, and all to benefit from their endorsements through campaigning and advertising.
"Why does Clarksville enter the political arena? We've had a chartered union for 50 years and we've never had a political action committee," Blum said. "Even as closeby as Jeff, we see that fire locals that have strong political action committees have strong working relationships with their governing bodies and are in thriving communities.
"As they say, a rising tide lifts all ships. The political action committee seeks to support the best political candidates, regardless of party."
The Clarksville Fraternal Order of Police also have a political action committee. A request for comment from the FOP was not answered by press time.
Joe Hurt, 6th District vice president of the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana, as well as the president of the Jeffersonville Firefighters IAFF Local 558, echoed that sentiment at a recent Jeffersonville campaign event.
"Our politics are simple," Hurt said in the statement. "We live here and we raise our families here and we care about the safety and well-being of our city.
"We don't care about party affiliations. We care about relationships and the willingness to sit down and talk about what's important."
