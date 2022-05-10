CLARKSVILLE — A man whose kayak apparently capsized while on the Ohio River on Tuesday was able to swim safely to shore.
The Clarksville Fire Department and its swift water rescue team responded to a call of a kayaker struggling in the water at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters dispatched the rescue boat from the Clarksville boat ramp off Harrison Avenue.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said the kayaker was able to swim to shore and declined medical treatment.
With temperatures warming up and more people hitting waterways for recreational activities, Skaggs urged residents to be cautious. The portion of the river where the department responded Tuesday can have strong currents.
"This area can be quite overwhelming to even seasoned kayakers," Skaggs said.
Boaters should remain aware of their surroundings and let someone who is not with them know where they're going and how long they plan to be on the water, Skaggs said.
