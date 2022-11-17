CLARKSVILLE — As the Lincoln Drive Wastewater is in its final phase, construction crews are preparing for the winter season.
The project will not be completely finished when they have to shut down construction for the winter. They will be putting the base core of asphalt down on the road for winter before ending work for the year.
Due to complications, the project has been delayed and will be completed in the spring of 2023.
“Right now they are going back and tying in and transferring over the sanitary sewer lines from the individual houses from the old line to the new line,” said Kevin Baity, Clarksville's town manager. “They're finishing up the roadwork in Johnson and Lewis and Clark. And they will then come back and cap put a cap on Lewis and Clark and get it completed.”
Baity added that Lincoln Drive will have to be graded for them to add the asphalt and they will not be building the roadway during the winter.
“Lincoln Drive is currently open to local traffic and we have partial lane closures in Lewis and Clark,” Baity said. “Traffic is being diverted to one side of the road or the other with at least one lane in each direction.”
The project started in March. It replaces an old sewage pump that serves areas around Lewis and Clark Parkway, Blackiston Mill Road and Lincoln Drive. The sewer pump will be replaced with a gravity system.
The new system uses less resources and is easier to maintain. Replacing the pipe should prevent future failures in the system and have less disruption.
“The pump station was old and needed to be replaced,” Baity said. “We looked at alternatives that might be cheaper as well as beneficial in the long run. And the determination was made to eliminate the pump station.”
When the project is complete, Lincoln Drive from Lewis and Clark through Discovery Trail will be completely rebuilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.