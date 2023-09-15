CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville held a public meeting on Thursday night to discuss changes coming to the Progress Way thoroughfare.
Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity, along with representatives from Lochmuller Group, gave an update about the project that will involve construction on Progress Way from Broadway Street and Greentree North to Koetter Drive.
"We are talking about the improvements that will taking place right out here at Broadway and Green Tree, all the way down to Koetter Drive," said Lochmuller Group Public Outreach Manager Nicole Minton. "We are sharing with you some of the designs...we hope to be able to answer most of your questions, but we are early into the phase of the project and so your feedback on how you use the facility and what you see other people using the facility, whether they are crossing at particular places, if you see things that are safety concerns (we'd like to recieve feedback about that.)"
The project consists of adding designated left turn lanes on Progress Way at the intersections of Broadway Street, Sam Gwin Drive and Koetter Drive.
The right turn lane will be remooved at Sam Gwin Drive and a center, left turn lane will be added from Koetter Drive to East Terminus.
Sidewalks with grass buffers will be added to both sides of Progress Way and a 10-foot multiuse pathway will be added to the north side of Progress Way between Broadway Street and Sam Gwin Drive.
Storm sewer improvements, including a new curb and gutter, are also planned.
Minton said another goal of the project is to reduce car crashes in the area and that half of all crashes between June 2022 and June 2023 in Clarksville occurred at the Greentree North/Broadway and Sam Gwin Drive intersections.
According to a presentation at the meeting the project is scheduled to start in the next few months and to be completed by 2026.
The project team and Clarksville are both looking for feedback on the project from residents.
People have until Sept. 28 to email Minton with comments at Nicole.Minton@Lochgroup.com
They can also send Minton a letter in the mail to 6200 Vogel Road, Evansville, Indiana, 47715.
Emails with comments can also be sent to Baity at KBaity@TownofClarksville.com
Clarksville resident Doug Payton lives on Progress Way and said he came to the meeting to get more information.
He said he hopes the project allows for him to have yard drainage after heavy rains.
"If it rains really hard, if we get a couple inches of rain over a day or two, I get water in my yard already," he said. "I'm just hoping it doesn't get any worse."
Residents can learn more about the project at www.townofclarksville.com/project/progress-way-refresh/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.