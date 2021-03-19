CLARKSVILLE — Although Clarksville High School’s graduation rate decreased in 2020, the rate remains above the state average.
The district’s 2019-20 annual school performance report was released on the Indiana Department of Education website this week. The report includes data for both the district as a whole and individual schools.
Clarksville High School’s graduation rate was 90.9% in 2020, a decrease from 96.7% in 2019. The state's average graduation rate for 2020 was 87.69%.
“I think we’re always glad to be at or above that state average — we’ve maintained that for a long time, and we’re still there,” said Clarksville High School Principal Adrienne Goldman. “Just thinking about last year and some of the things that occurred [with the pandemic] and making sure we were accounting for all of our students, which we always really make our goal — I think we did a really good job of that.”
The district has received a B on the report for the past three years — the letter grade has carried over from previous years due to a “hold harmless” agreement in Indiana. The report also does not cover testing data for 2019-20, since standardized testing was canceled during the pandemic.
Goldman said the school is focused on expanding its Graduation Pathways and other programs that are engaging for students to “make them want to stay and graduate and become a Clarksville alumni.”
The state’s Graduation Pathways program allows students to individualize graduation requirements to fit their postsecondary goals.
At Clarksville High School, 96% of students received a Core 40 diploma in 2020 compared to 97.8% in 2019. Of those students, 28% received honors diplomas in 2020, an increase from 20.2% in 2019.
Goldman said the school is always working to get more kids engaged in programs that will put them on a path toward academic honors, including a variety of dual credit opportunities.
“We want to get our kids where the best fit is for them and where their needs are,” she said. “Each program isn’t for every kid, so we have to really listen to them and how they are doing academically and their interests and get them where they need to be to meet their goals.”
Brian Allred, assistant superintendent for Clarksville Community Schools, said the district is small, but also “pretty mighty and strong” in terms of programming and the way the district is able to monitor and work with students.
“We take a lot of pride in being able to know each one of our students as much as possible,” Allred said. “It is a team effort with counselors and administrators working with parents and making sure kids are on track, and if they’re not on track, really addressing that, saying ‘hey, we’ve got to get this taken care of, graduation is coming up,' and so forth.”
Allred said making some tweaks to programming for high ability students and offering a “robust” summer school program this year are among the focuses for Clarksville Community Schools to help address learning gaps and other student needs.
“I think when you put all of that together, that helps to show how committed we are as a school district for our school community for our students, and I think that makes a difference, and I think that speaks loudly to our parents,” he said.
Goldman said the school is always working to improve in all areas, and she is proud of the kids and the staff.
“I think we’re always proud of the programming we offer with Clarksville Schools and Clarksville High School specifically, and the opportunity to give our kids dual credit options and our pathways,” she said.
“Of course, we always work to extend those pathways and those options for our students — our kids can go to Prosser, they can get an associate’s degree…we just provide a lot of options for our students, and that’s something we’re very proud of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.