CLARKSVILLE—A revolving door, constantly moving through the same motions, is exactly what the women behind Rahab Transformation House do not want their rehabilitation center to resemble when it finally comes into fruition in Clarksville.
Standard transitional houses can often lead people facing addiction through a cycle like a revolving door, according to Apostle Jacqueline Smith, the founder of the rehabilitation house. With this program they are trying to help troubled women on a deeper level in order to help them out of their situation, rather than just cope with it.
“Sometimes you can get hung up in transition. When you’re hung up in transition, that causes you to have to go back and repeat certain things, you get caught up in cycles again,” Smith said, “But when you move into a place of transformation there’s a renewal that takes place. That mind change, that ability to see where you are at that moment, that’s where transformation takes place.”
Smith chose to call it ‘Rahab’ to reference the biblical heroine of the same name who was a prostitute. Smith thought Rahab’s story represented the same ideal she holds, that someone not knowing who they are can lead them to make bad decisions.
The rehabilitation program falls under Smith’s ministry, Anointed Women Empowered, which she started in 2014 as a way to reach out to women, especially those struggling with abuse and addiction and help them understand their place in life.
Smith is passionate about seeing people beyond their addictions and problems as a method of rehabilitation, she said, “A lot of times we don’t look at the person as a person, but we look at their issues and talking to their issues does not help them, it just continues to remind them of where they are.”
Pastor Charlotte Downs, one of the organizers helping to get the rehabilitation program off the ground, shared a similar sentiment about seeing people’s addictions in the past. She described how the problem is not just about the drugs or alcohol, but that there is something else within people that drives the addiction.
“Until you address that issue, sometimes more piles back on you because you haven’t matured. You haven’t grown up,” Downs said, echoing Smith’s critique of some transitional houses leading people through cycles. “You think you get over these things, you think you’re OK, but then it all begins to come back.”
In order to make the transformation house actually work to transform rather than transition, the women in charge are hoping to implement a variety of classes, counseling and therapy sessions and medical help.
“We need to get down in the trenches and walk alongside of people and partner with them in their own rescue and living a better life.” That may look different for every person we serve,” said Tasha LaFever, another organizer for the rehabilitation house.
Along with taking measures to help these women recover through therapy and classes, spirituality is also at the core of what sets this program apart from a typical transitional house.
“The spiritual component to this is really huge, and just actually partnering with the person for their rescue,” LaFever said.
Despite the group’s many efforts at finding a building to base their rehabilitation house, they keep discovering zoning and political issues that prevent them from moving forward.
“It seems like the zoning for these types of houses are in the low-income areas,” Smith said, noting how this can limit them in the number of houses available. “There’s plenty of houses all over the place that are abandoned... why won’t they offer them up to people who are literally trying to establish these types of services?”
Downs has noticed that there is a stigma around the idea of a house like this dealing with recovery.
“A lot of people [are] like, ‘not in my neighborhood,’” Downs said, “Your neighborhood might already be there...They don’t realize the people that have this issue. [Addiction] does not discriminate.”
Once the group secures a location to base the program in, they are hoping to then get the ball rolling with the work they are doing now.
LaFever is expecting to have a strong foundation for the program once they open, because they will “have the right people in place, people that are actually working from their hearts and, with that being said, are actually still qualified to do the work.”
“We are hoping that once we get women in, people see that we’re serious, see the programs and see the exposure that we want for the women once they’re stabilized,” LaFever said.
The idea for a rehabilitation house has long been a part of Smith, as someone who felt she was born to counsel and guide others, but it was not until two years ago that she was able to sign the papers and make it an official nonprofit organization.
LaFever independently had the idea to start a transformational house in the area and thought it made sense to join forces when she realized Smith had the same vision.
“We had the same heart about the matter, all of us had the same heart about the matter, and that’s how we’re moving this train,” LaFever said.
LaFever mentioned that for those within the organization educating themselves more has also been a priority and an important part of getting the program off the ground.
“We do need to be educated in what we’re doing, and I would like to see us certified in various areas, which to some degree we are but there’s always more to learn and always more to get up under our belts,” LaFever said.
Smith is a certified life coach and is also hoping to take another coach training class. WorkOne also recently funded Downs to take a recovery specialist training class.
Another challenge for the organization has been getting recognition and making connections, though the group has had more luck with the latter.
Downs has had luck talking to various housing organizations in the area that have given the group advice on obtaining a house and opening a facility like this.
Smith mentioned that she is hoping that the group will be able to form relationships with zoning boards, jails, medical facilities and food banks that will allow for them to better connect with the community and bring their program to life.
“This is something that needs to happen. I know there’s some people in the community that are waiting on us, they don’t know that they’re waiting on us to have this place for them, this safe place for them to come and basically be healed,” LaFever said.
