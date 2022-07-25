CLARKSVILLE — A spokesperson for Harbor Freight Tools said the Clarksville business is "actively" working with the town to find a new location after town council voted to exercise eminent domain on its lease.
Representatives with Harbor Freight Tools, 746 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, told the News and Tribune they're on board with the redevelopment.
“We love being part of the Clarksville community and we want to continue to serve our customers here," said Harbor Freight Tools spokesperson Craig Hoffman. "We’re actively working with the city to find a suitable new location that will accomplish that while allowing the current site to be redeveloped.”
The vote happened at last week's town council meeting and is the second time in recent weeks the town has called upon eminent domain in a property matter.
In June, the town moved forward with eminent domain proceedings on the former Colgate-Palmolive plant with officials citing concerns over the condition of the property.
Town Manager Kevin Baity said if Harbor Freight signs a lease elsewhere, the town can halt the eminent domain process and, “all action ceases.”
Clarksville has been working with the business for about a year to find a new location within the town, but those talks have slowed in the past month or two. Baity said the intent of this move is to get conversations about a new location moving forward.
The town purchased the plaza in Spring 2020. The plan is to redevelop the area with trails, parks, public spaces and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.