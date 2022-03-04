CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville High School received a heartwarming and unexpected message this week in recognition of the school’s former theater director.
At the start of the school year, longtime theater director Dan Bullington, known as "Mr. B" to his students, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and he is now in hospice care. Throughout the school year, the community has been showing its support for the beloved teacher and his family.
In January, the school presented the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” in honor of Bullington and collected $1,800 in donations to support his medical expenses.
The show “Little Shop of Horrors” was written by lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken, who also collaborated to write songs for animated Disney films such as “The Little Mermaid," “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.”
In 1991, Ashman died from AIDS at age 40 shortly before the release of “Beauty and the Beast.”
On Thursday, Clarksville High School’s theater department received a card with a $500 donation and a handwritten message from Sarah Ashman Gillespie, who is the sister of the acclaimed lyricist.
“I was touched to read about your fundraiser for Mr. B,” Ashman Gillespie wrote. “I am Howard Ashman’s sister, so ‘Little Shop’ is very close to me. Both Howard and I enjoyed many happy times in our high school theatre department and reading about Mr. B reminded me how important it is to have dedicated educators to make those departments ‘sing.’”
Bullington led the Clarksville High School theater department for 19 years, and he retired this school year while undergoing cancer treatment. Emily Stewart, choral director at Clarksville High School, worked with him for five years. They are close friends who are like family, she said.
When Stewart saw the message from Ashman Gillespie, she felt it was surreal that the sister of such an iconic lyricist would reach out to a small school in Southern Indiana.
“We were just humbled by it and so grateful,” she said.
Stewart said she does not know how Ashman Gillespie learned about Bullington or Clarksville High School’s production.
“She must have found us somehow, I assume through social media, since we posted all about Mr. B and what we were doing for him and taking donations for him,” Stewart said. “He’s been just such an icon in our community and such an incredible force of nature when it came to theater in Southern Indiana — and just a very dear friend of mine.”
Bullington is now in hospice care at a “wonderful facility” called the Hildegard House in Louisville, Stewart said. The school is planning to give the $500 donation from Ashman Gillespie to the nonprofit in Bullington’s honor.
“Their slogan is dignity has a home…people don’t always have dignity in hospice care, and the fact that he is in a facility that really, really prioritizes that is just huge, and I know that’s huge for his partner Nikki, and for their son, Liam,” Stewart said.
Since Bullington was diagnosed in August, there have been multiple donation drives within Clarksville Community Schools, and a GoFundMe page has raised $12,546. People have sent cards and baskets to show their support for Bullington and his family.
Once the school decided to move forward with a show, Stewart emphasized that it needed to be in honor of Bullington.
“He is so knowledgeable in theater, and I’ve learned so much from him that it would be a dishonor not to do a show in his honor,” she said.
For “Little Shop of Horrors,” alumni went around with baskets for a minute at the beginning of shows to collect donations from audience members. The closing night was completely dedicated to Bullington, and attendees were encouraged to wear purple to bring awareness to pancreatic cancer.
“People came prepared that night,” Stewart said. “People dropped hundreds that night. It was crazy…I was frankly floored at how generous people in our community were.”
Bullington was able to make it to closing night of the show, Stewart said.
“We didn’t think he would be up to it, and that was a very emotional thing for all of us as well,” she said.
Clarksville Community Schools Superintendent Tina Bennett said “we’re forever grateful for Mr. B and all the work he’s done for our students and the fine arts department."
“It’s humbling to think that (Gillespie) would reach out to Clarksville Community Schools and make a donation,” she said. “We have so much gratitude and appreciation for everything Mr. B has done for our students and school community.”
Stewart has been moved to see so many people rally around Bullington, and she emphasizes the difference he has made in the community.
“I can’t tell you how many kids over the years have called him a father figure, how many kids who have called theater their second home — kids that have just been so grateful to him for providing a safe space in their lives,” she said. “That’s been a real joy of working beside him — seeing his dedication and seeing just how much he has always loved what he did and how much he loved his students.”
“Just to see that returned to him tenfold while he’s been going through this has been very humbling, and I’m just very grateful for that,” she said.
