CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville has selected a new redevelopment director to help lead the town through its next phase of growth.
Nic Langford, who has served for more than two years as the town's redevelopment associate, was chosen among a pool of more than 20 applicants, according to a news release. He succeeds previous director Dylan Fischer.
“We chose Nic, as he is an enthusiastic public servant with ever growing knowledge of real estate development including purchasing, who has developed requests for proposals, and is familiar with our redevelopment process,” Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity stated in the release. “We know Nic can help Clarksville achieve our short and long-range redevelopment goals.”
The redevelopment director will help Clarksville achieve short and long-range goals through strategic planning for future development and redevelopment, with a focus on investment opportunities and branding. This is something Langford is familiar with — during his time with the town, he has assisted with several prominent redevelopment projects including the Discovery Trail Project, the Town of Clarksville Small Business COVID-19 relief program and other economic stimulus projects to help generate revenue for the Town of Clarksville.
In recent years, the town has identified opportunities for significant investment and redevelopment along the riverfront in South Clarksville, where the area’s economy and culture have been tied to the river for centuries. This includes a push to advance the Riverfront’s marketability, livability, and desirability to boost economic opportunities and turn the area into a vibrant mixed-use district with public gathering spaces, walkable streets, bicycle trails, shopping, dining, and entertainment venues anchored by the river, with a dazzling view of the Louisville skyline.
Langford has a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Louisville. He will begin his new role as Redevelopment Director effective immediately.
For more information about the Town of Clarksville’s project initiatives, go to www.townofclarksville.com/new-projects.
