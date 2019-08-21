CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to launch a pilot program to assist property owners in some repairs to improve safety and aesthetics of town neighborhoods.
In its initial year, the council will add into the fiscal year 2020 budget up to $100,000 from the town's Economic Development Income Tax fund for the Town of Clarksville Property Improvement Program. In mid-2020, the council will revisit the program to determine whether to continue with it in future years.
Half of the allocated $100,000 will be earmarked for residential properties; half to commercial. Owner-occupiers and those renting out residences will be allowed to receive between $500 and $5,000 in reimbursement for eligible projects, which will be determined based on the family's size and income.
Among those which are considered eligible projects are restoring the structure to its original historical character, exterior painting and repairing, replacing or adding approved windows, doors, windows, porches and siding. Not included are things such as landscaping, improvements not in line with historical characteristics and things such as furnishings that aren't part of the real estate.
Commercial and multi-resident properties could be approved to receive between $2,500 and $15,000. Eligible projects are the same as residential, but with commercial, cannot include things such as regular maintenance, parking lots or sprinkler system, for example. Projects for commercial properties will be determined by the majority of a three-member board.
With the exception of full-time town staff, elected officials and their immediate families, all households are eligible for at least a 20 percent match from the town with projects up to $5,000. A family of four with an annual household income at $40,000 could be eligible for a 60 percent match from the town; the same size family with a combined household income of $22,920 or less would be eligible for the full 100 percent.
Nic Langford, redevelopment associate with the town of Clarksville, said his goal in initiating the program was to make it inclusive yet progressive, a way to help bolster areas in need of improvement.
"I can tell you that there are some neighborhoods that need some help," he said.
Although property owners in South Clarksville may be the most obvious, simply due to the age of structures in that neighborhood, Langford said the program is open town wide. Projects will be assessed on a first come basis.
"I feel good about [this program]," Langford said. "I think this is really going to help boost our neighborhood — having strong neighborhoods are key to having a strong community."
Clarksville Town Council member Tim Hauber was one of the six who voted in the program Tuesday night; councilman Jaime Hunt was absent. Hauber said there is a definite need.
"It's going to help make the neighborhoods better," he said. "It's a welcome thing.
"With all the things that are going on in town and raising the standard of living, I've just seen the need for cleaning up not just rental properties, but owner-occupier properties as well."
He said while there have been talks in recent years about getting organizations such as church groups to assist those who can't afford repairs to get some help, "this is another program along these lines."
Langford said it hasn't yet been determined when the program will start, but staff is considering the first of the year or sooner.
