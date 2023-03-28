CLARKSVILLE — Things could look a little different the next time Clarksville builds a new street or road in the town thanks to new plan that’s in the works.
The town is conducting a meeting next month about its new transportation plan, and residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about it.
Engineers with Clark-Dietz are working on the project, called Connecting Clarksville Thoroughfare Plan, and will be at the meeting scheduled for April 20 at the Clarksville Library from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“Clarksville residents often say that they want to have more input in how our Town operates,” said Communications Director Ken Conklin. “This is the perfect opportunity for them to have a real impact on the future of our Town’s infrastructure. We hope residents will make the time to attend.”
Town residents have already been asked for input on the project and received a survey within the past couple of weeks about the plan.
“There has been a very high number of survey responses,” Town Manager Kevin Baity told the News and Tribune. “These are being compiled by Clark-Dietz and I believe will be shared at the next meeting.”
Clark-Deitz is expected to share the results of that survey and also unveil findings they’ve discovered through research about transportation needs in the town.
Baity said Clarksville’s current plan is “outdated and needs a complete rewrite.”
The town is putting together the plan with funding from the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency.
Along with the survey, Clark-Dietz researched things like town codes for new and existing roads and local traffic and crash data.
TARC, Clarksville Community Schools and other local stakeholders are working with that team to determine the needs of all facets of the town.
Things like making streets accessible to pedestrians and cyclists are being considered.
“Many projects and grants are now requiring the implementation of the “complete streets” practices,” Baity said. “Complete streets means all methods of transportation are considered in new projects (like bikes, pedestrian, public transit and vehicle). This project will create the framework that will guide the development of new infrastructure as well as upgrading and rebuilding old infrastructure.”
The streets aren’t the only thing addressed by the plan, Baity said, and things like beautification will also be part of it.
“’Complete Streets’ also takes into consideration green space, lighting, benches and transit shelters,” Baity said.
After the public meeting the plan will be finalized.
The goal is to have the plan presented and adopted by Clarksville Town Council in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.