CLARKSVILLE — Martial arts is a great way to learn how to defend yourself and exercise, but to many it is an essential part of life.
Eric Jefferson is the owner of Truth’s Tattoos in Louisville and is also an instructor for Kenkyukai of Kentucky at Full Moon Martial Arts in Clarksville, 516 E Lewis and Clark Parkway.
When he was around 6 years old, he was play wrestling with one of his classmates after school one day. The older brother of the kid Jefferson was wrestling with did not know they were playing and got into a fight with Jefferson.
This was one of his first experiences being in a real fight.
“Boy, did he let me have it, he obliterated my face,” Jefferson said. “My mom did her best to take care of me… What I didn’t realize was even though I was safe in my own home with my mom, when I went to school the next day, I’d have a PTSD that I just couldn’t shake. I called that fear.”
Jefferson spent the whole day at school not wanting to leave the classroom because he did not want to run into the kid that beat him up.
Once the school day was over, Jefferson ran about a mile back to his house. When he got home, he saw his mom waiting on him.
“I was like ‘OK, cool, we going to go get ice cream, what’s up? Chili dogs on you?’” Jefferson said. “She said ‘Where are you going?’ I go ‘Home! Let’s go this guy is right behind us.’”
His mom told him that he was going to fight the kid again. Reluctantly he complied with his mom’s request.
When they were out looking for the kid, Jefferson said his heart was racing. He looked for places to run to. He started thinking about running and thought about the kid getting to his mom and went back to find him.
“At last this guy walks up and he said ‘What are you looking at?’” Jefferson said.
“‘My momma said I got to fight you again,’” Jefferson said. “I’m fighting back tears saying this with one eye barely open.”
The kid again beat up Jefferson. His mom took him back home and Jefferson refused the comfort from his mom because of the embarrassment.
At school the next day, he was not afraid this time, Jefferson said. His counselor noticed Jefferson’s swollen eyes and explained to him about learning Karate at an after-school program. He and his mom did not have the money so the counselor paid for Jefferson to go to the class.
“I studied some other stuff and continued because I’m going to get this guy, I need my revenge,” Jefferson said. “One day I actually came across him, and do you know what I felt that day? The same fear and apprehension that I had was now in him.”
When Jefferson felt that in him, he had no desire to fight the kid anymore, he said. This started a lifelong journey in karate for Jefferson.
Jefferson was teaching karate at 15 at green belt level at a local church community center. At 17, he was awarded his first black belt. At 19 he was teaching at three church community centers in West Louisville and the Catholic Enrichment Center.
He was inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame and awarded “Master of the Year” in 2010. Later, he was awarded his Professorship Degree in Asian Martial Arts and Sciences.
“It’s a journey that goes on and on and when you think that you have some level of enlightenment, something else happens and you realize you don’t and there’s more to learn,” Jefferson said.
Karate is not about fighting or exercising for him, it is about spirit and connection.
“The study of karate helps you to expand your mind in a more inward direction,” Jefferson said.
Martial arts also helped him find a family. Jefferson’s father was not always around and his mother died when Jefferson was 18. His Hanshi — Japanese for senior master — Lloyd Curtis Johnson III was there for him.
“I’m so proud of him, as a father, as a man,” Johnson said. “When I die and go, I can go peacefully knowing my son is going to take over (his teachings).”
Martial arts are a practice that connects people and ancestors by passing on their teachings and traditions from one generation to another.
“The founder has to pass on to someone, it doesn’t have to be a family member or a son or daughter,” Johnson said. “God gave me a son (Jefferson) to pass what I love to do on to him and other generations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.