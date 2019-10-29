CLARKSVILLE — After discussion this week regarding weather, Clarksville officials have decided to keep the trick-or-treating time from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
"With earlier forecasts for heavy rain on the evening of Thursday, October 31st, the Town of Clarksville was considering moving the official Trick-or-Treating date/time from Halloween to Friday, November 1st," according to a news release. "The safety of our residents is our top priority, and heavy rain could make for dangerous conditions."
Town officials spoke with police, monitored the weather and took an online poll of residents before making the determination.
