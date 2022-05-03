CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is focusing on technology to help promote economic development and redevelopment in Southern Indiana. With the help of the powerhouse digital marketing firm Brand Acceleration, town officials recently launched two new websites geared towards bring new business and talent to the area.
The first website, ClarksvilleINBusiness.com, is the hub of the Town’s economic development marketing effort. Developed with site selectors and commercial consultants in mind, this website highlights all of Clarksville business assets using state-of-the-art GIS software. From available properties and utility information to details about workforce training and education programs, you’ll easily see that “it begins here.”
The second website, ClarksvilleINLiving.com, is the town’s latest talent attraction website. Geared toward attracting new residents who are looking for new opportunities, this site invites them to check out the sunny side of Louisville and everything it has to offer. This includes opportunities for recreation, education, entertainment, and much more.
“The Town of Clarksville is ripe with new opportunities, especially with the blank canvas that will become our new downtown area,” said Clarksville Redevelopment Director Nic Langford. “These new websites will serve as a valuable resource for developers and companies interested in taking advantage of those opportunities.”
To learn more about the new websites or to explore other redevelopment efforts in Clarksville, visit our website at www.townofclarksville.com/departments/redevelopment.
