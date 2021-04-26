CLARKSVILLE — The Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Clarksville location will undergo a sidewalk replacement project starting May 3. The library will remain open during this time. This is a two-phase construction project that will allow one entrance to stay open while the other is closed.
The sidewalk on the Eastern Boulevard side of the building will be replaced in the first phase, requiring the closure of the Eastern Boulevard parking lot, entrance, and bookdrop. During the first phase, access to the library will be available from the Triangle Drive entrance.
During the second phase, the sidewalk at the Triangle Drive entrance will be replaced, and new steps and handrails will be installed, requiring the closure of the Triangle Drive parking lot, entrance, and bookdrop. During the second phase, access to the library will be available from the Eastern Boulevard entrance.
AML Construction was awarded the project and estimates the job will take three weeks to complete.
The Clarksville Branch Library is located at 1312 Eastern Blvd.
