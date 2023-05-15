Clarksville Little Theatre’s latest production, “Something Rotten, It’s a Musical” is a night worth experiencing, and it is an experience.
Director Cyndi Powell Chaney, Musical Director Chris Harbeson-Borgeli, and Choreographer Rebecca Brewer knocked this show totally out of the park. From the first scene to the last, it was a treat worth experiencing. The costumes were spot on, the set was minimal but extremely effective and all worked together to create a strong stage for some of the strongest performances I have experienced at CLT.
Neil Brewer knocked it out of the park in his performance as Nick Bottom. Neal’s fluid movement and strong voice made an amazing Nick, who wanted so badly to succeed in his chosen field of writing and theatre, it was evident though the job couldn’t be done without the skillful writing of Nigel Bottom, his younger brother played beautifully by Mark Merk.
Both men complimented each other and brought out the best in each other’s performances. In fact that is how this entire cast excelled, it really was an ensemble cast and skillfully selected by the director.
Morgan LeBean (Bea), as Nick’s wife, was the strong support he needed to move through life and to ground him, just as Portia, played by Courtney Raines, gave courage and support to Neal which enabled him to move into his own as a writer and the stronger younger brother.
Each performer depended on the other which is what connected this play together so well. It was well paced and moved quickly, so quickly you weren’t ready for it to be over when it was.
Please, take some time and see this show, it is fun, upbeat, and a total theatre experience. Additional shows are at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Take a moment and enjoy, you’ll be glad you did! Tickets can be purchased at clarksvillelittletheatre.org.
