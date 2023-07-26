CLARKSVILLE — There is something to be said about a native son returning home after not one but two successful careers and beginning anew with his true passion, theatre.
Frank Farmer graduated from Clarksville High School in 1969, he was funny, nice, and just an all-round good guy. We shared a love of English and Theatre even in high school though, believe it or not, I was too shy to share that with many of those in school. Frank however, was not. I don’t know anyone who didn’t like him. From grade school years at McCulloch Elementary through the CHS years he was one of the nice guys.
He returns to Clarksville this year to present his original play, "Sticks and Stones," this weekend. The show starts on Friday and continues Saturday with show times at 7:30 each night. There is a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Please come join us, the shows are on us and they are free to the community.
It isn’t often a new play is presented as an original in our community so we need to come and support our own.
The challenge is for the class of 1969: Be there or be square. Let’s all show up to give our fellow class mate a huge welcome home and enjoy his talent. I have read the play, it’s good. Couple that with being able to see a great cast and opportunity to see those you haven’t seen in years.
Frank has been busy over the years. He retired from not one but two Universities: The East Carolina University (1991-2000) and the University of Kansas from 2000 to 2018. He was a tenured English professor in both positions.
His wife Linda was a family therapist and a willing partner in Frank’s travels and accomplishments.
They have one son, Michael, and grandkids, hence the return home. It isn’t often we get to welcome home one who has accomplished and contributed as much as Frank, so join us this weekend, and to all the 1969 folks, even if you can’t make it Sunday please join us on Friday or Saturday at 7:30 p.m. It’s going to be a fun weekend.
In Franks’ own words: "I’ve been away for three decades and this is home. It’s good to be back!"
